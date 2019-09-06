Mavis Merle (Darrow) Klepfer
Mavis Merle (Darrow) Klepfer, age 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 2, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her apartment, at CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care in Council Bluffs.
Mavis was born on the family farm near Anita, Iowa, on May 1, 1928, to the late Edward and Fern Darrow. She was the second of 5 children. Mavis attended a 1 room schoolhouse and graduated from Anita High School. After graduation, she moved to Council Bluffs to attend Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing where she graduated with a Registered Nursing Degree. On October 8, 1950, Mavis was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Earl Klepfer and they had 59 wonderful years together before his passing. To this union, they had 4 children, Steven, Jane, Wendy and Robert "Rob".
Mavis and Bob owned several businesses during their lifetime, beginning with C & B Plumbing and C & B Distributors in Council Bluffs, Boyer Hardware Hank in Glenwood, Iowa, Oakland True Value in Oakland, Iowa, and later, Klepfer Apartments in Oakland. Mavis and Bob enjoyed traveling, they had a family cabin on Star Lake, Minn., and they loved visiting Branson, Mo. Mavis was a great cook and spent many years babysitting many of her grandchildren.
Mavis is survived by her children, Steven Klepfer and his wife Joyce, of Council Bluffs; Jane and her husband Kenneth Brandes, of Hancock, Iowa; Wendy and her husband Larry Hackett, of Oakland; Robert "Rob" Klepfer and his wife Kelly, of Council Bluffs; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law; Dan Darrow and his wife Nancy, Bill Darrow and his wife Nancy; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ridgewood Cemetery and a luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Jennie Edmundson Hospital, 933 E. Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 or VNA Hospice of Southwest Iowa, 12565 W. Center Rd. #100, Omaha, NE 68144.
