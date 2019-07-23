Werner Franz Klewer

Werner Franz Klewer, age 87, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 21, 2019.

He was born September 7, 1931, in Danzig Corridor, Poland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Diane Klewer.

Werner is survived by his wife, Annelore; son, David Hutchisson; sister, Erika Nolte; and many other family and friends.

Visitation is Tuesday, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service is Wednesday, at 10:00 a.m., at the Ridgewood Mausoleum. The family will direct memorials.

