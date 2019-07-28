Anita L. Knauss
Anita L. Knauss, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 26, 2019, at Risen Son Nursing Home.
Anita was born August 25, 1938, in Caldwell, Idaho to the late Manford and Betty (Litten) Steinwart. She married Wilbur Knauss on February 13, 1954, in Logan, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, Janet, Richard and James. Anita was a clerk for the Douglas County Jail for 14 and a half years.
In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur in 2009; daughter, Janet in 1991.
Anita is survived by her sons, Richard (Deanna) Knauss, James (Luann) Knauss, all of Council Bluffs; 6 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; sisters, Sidney McGowen of Renova, Pa., Vonetta Montero of Modesto, Calif.; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.