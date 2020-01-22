Janice E. Knott
Janice E. Knott, age 91, of Council Bluffs, passed away on January 18, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home.
Janice was born on September 29, 1928, in Council Bluffs, to the late Claus and Wilma (Hagedorn) Danker. Janice graduated from Oakland, Iowa, in 1945. She married Gordon Knott on June 18, 1948. She was a member of United Church of Christ in Minden, Iowa, and was also a member of American Legion Post 437 Auxiliary in Minden.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Knott in 2002; sisters, Donna Schueman and Lois Rattenborg.
She is survived by daughter, Linda and Dennis Warner; grandchildren, Angela and Trever Tarkington; David and Katie Warner; her 5 great-grandchildren, Dylon Troll, Addison Tarkington, Darren Warner, Grace Warner and Jacob Warner; sisters, Joann and Ronnie Lockwood, Leila and Gerald Zimmerman, Sandra Madron; brother-in-law, Keith Rattenborg; Brother, Gerald and Diane Danker; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.
Memorial service, on Friday, at 11 a.m., at United Church Of Christ in Minden. Memorials to United Church of Christ or VNA Southwest Iowa Hospice.
