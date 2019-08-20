Vonda Koch

Vonda Koch, age 90, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Survivors include her children, Sheila Pedersen, of Sequim, Wash, Robert (Cindy) Koch, of Neola, Iowa, Timothy (Doreen) Koch, of Neola; her 2 grandchildren; her 3 stepgrandchildren; her 4 great-grandchildren; 4 stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn Chapman, of Illinois; and Betty Irlbeck of Arizona.

Funeral service, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Minden United Church of Christ, Minden, Iowa. Interment, Minden Cemetery.

