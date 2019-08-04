Lana Kohel
Lana Kohel, age 80, passed away August 2, 2019, in Council Bluffs.
She was born in Neola, Iowa, on April 8, 1939, to the late Dexter and Lila (Short) Meadows. Lana retired from the 4th Judicial District as a court administration secretary.
In addition to her parents, Lana was preceded in death by her dog, Buddy.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Kohel; daughters, Lisa Legendre (Ben), Lora Schlines (Todd); brother, Rod Meadows (Cheryl); grandchildren, Zakary Courtney, Austin Courtney, Colton Schlines, Chloe Schlines, Caysie Schlines; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., with a memorial service to begin at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Neola Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
