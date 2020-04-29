Fred Konfrst Fred Konfrst, age 82, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away April 27, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 12 to 7 p.m., at the Peterson Mortuary. Private graveside service will be in the Glenwood Cemetery. Celebration of Life, at the Glenwood Lake Park, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorials directed to Glenwood Lake Park.

