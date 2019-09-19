Linda Simons Koonce
Linda Simons Koonce, age 76, passed away July 15, 2019, at her daughter Donna's home, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Linda graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 1961 and then joined the U.S. Navy. She married Don Koonce in 1963 and had 4 children, Patricia Selbe, Donna Chappell, Mark and Zane Koonce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Bonnie Simons; husband, Don Koonce; son, Mark Koonce; grandson, Kyle Selbe; and special friend, Fred Dew.
Linda is survived by her siblings, Cynthia Haines, Nancy Weberg, Leslie Gleaves, Toni Dorenkamp, Lewis Simons, and Laura Baller; her 9 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; her aunts, Frankie Larsen, Sandy Sweeney; and uncle, Thomas Simons.
Linda was a member of the VFW and Blind Veterans.
A memorial luncheon will be held at Oakland United Methodist Church, in Oakland, Iowa, on September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., with interment following at Oaklawn Cemetery.
