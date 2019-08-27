Matthew P. Kouri
Matthew P. Kouri, age 62, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 23, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Neb.
Matt was born June 4, 1957, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Anthony and Nina (Hazer) Kouri. He graduated from Dowling Catholic High School, Des Moines, in 1976. Matt married Kimberly Weis on September 12, 1992, in Avoca, Iowa. They were blessed with 3 sons, Alexys, Andersen and Augustas. Matt owned and operated Kouri Management for 30 plus years. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #1045.
In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ed Weis; and sister-in-law, Sharon Kouri. Matt is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kimberly Kouri, of Council Bluffs; sons, Alexys (Rachel) Kouri, of St. Paul, Minn., Andersen Kouri, of Council Bluffs, Augustas Kouri, of Los Angeles, Calif.; sisters, Mary Kouri, of Marketta, Ga., Theresa (Mike) Kouri-Savage, of Denton, Texas, Zita (Kevin) Lovell, of Des Moines; brothers, Sam Kouri, of Downey, Calif., Michael Kouri. of Sierra Madre, Calif., Anthony (Nancy) Kouri. of Longmont, Colo., Adrian (Debbie) Kouri, of Des Moines, Raphael Kouri, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Joseph Kouri, of Des Moines; mother-in-law, Katharine Weis, of Council Bluffs; brothers-in-law, Rod (Rosalyn) Weis, of St. Charles, Ill., Darren Weis, of Omaha; many nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Rosary, Friday, 5 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following, at St. Peters' Kottas Hall. Memorials will be directed by the family.
