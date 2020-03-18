Gisela
Krueger
Gisela Krueger, age 88, passed away on March 15, 2020.
She was born September 1, 1931, to the late Fritz and Martha (Tiarks) Hellmerichs, in Sengwarden, Germany.
In addition to her parents, Gisela was preceded in death by her husband, Joachim Krueger; and sister, Hannah.
She is survived by her sons, Frank Krueger (Barbara) and Harry Krueger; daughter, Rita Snow (John); her grandchildren, Nicholas Krueger (Kate), Christopher Krueger, Timothy Krueger, Heidi Andsager (John) and Erica Jones (Bill); great-grandchildren, Liam, Nolan, Asher and Theodore; sisters, Ursula Schroeder (Horst) and Dorothea Spaeth (Michael); a host of other relatives and friends.
The service scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 15 Bennett Ave, Council Bluffs, IA 51503, or German American Society, 3717 S. 120th St, Omaha, NE 68144.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.