Gisela Krueger, age 88, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was born September 1, 1931, to the late Fritz and Martha (Tiarks) Hellmerichs, Sengwarden, Germany. In addition to her parents, Gisela was preceded in death by her husband, Joachim Krueger and sister, Hannah. She is survived by her sons, Frank Krueger (Barbara) and Harry Krueger; daughter, Rita Snow (John); grandchildren, Nicholas Krueger (Kate), Christopher Krueger, Timothy Krueger, Heidi Andsager (John) and Erica Jones (Bill); great-grandchildren, Liam, Nolan, Asher and Theodore; sisters, Ursula Schroeder (Horst) and Dorothea Spaeth (Michael); a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment is in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 15 Bennett Ave, Council Bluffs, IA 51503, or German American Society, 3717 S 120th St, Omaha, NE 68144.
