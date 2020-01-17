Richard J. "Dick"
Krueger
Richard J. "Dick" Krueger, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 13, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Dick was born, November 1, 1926, to the late William A. and Elmo (Sheeley) Krueger. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School and graduated from Omaha University (UNO). He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Dick married Sandra Nowling in 1962, and worked in the Union as a Brick Layer.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his in-laws, Robert B. and LaVina Nowling; sisters-in-law, Barb Nowling and Marilyn (Jack) Moore.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra; son, Kurt Krueger, and wife Ambar, of Omaha, Neb.; grandson, Adam; sister, Norma Jean Petry, of Council Bluffs; brothers-in-law, David Nowling, of Muscatine, Iowa, Robert W. Nowling, of Colorado; many nieces and nephews. Dick had requested cremation with no services.
