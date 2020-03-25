Jan (Canoyer) Berg Kruse, 64, passed away on March 17, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Jan will be remembered as a beautiful, happy, loving, and inspirational woman. She was passionate and hardworking and faced life's challenges with courage and strength. Jan loved her family and friends and approached every day with a smile and a generous heart. She often reminded us that life is rarely fair, that it is important to love and live life to the fullest, and that we should be the positive change we wish to see in the world. Jan lived by these words and shared them often with her loving family. We will do our best to honor Jan by living our lives in a similar manner. Jan was passionate about many things. She loved to cook, dance, and play tennis and golf. She was known for her amazing granola and creative culinary skills. She loved to sing and was a member of a band in high school, performed in Stars Over VEISHEA in college, was a member of a number of church choirs and performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City as a member of the Des Moines Choral Society. Jan was a proponent of self-learning, nature, health, fitness and sports. She persistently worked on mental, emotional and physical self-improvement. Jan was also a dedicated teacher. She was a role model and mentor to the many young women and men who had the pleasure of knowing her. She willingly shared her beautiful approach to life and coached others on how to reach their goals while maintaining integrity and compassion for others. Her spirit will continue in these young women and men who will share her passion and strength with the many they mentor throughout their lives. Jan was born June 20, 1955 in Council Bluffs, and grew up on a farm near Carson, Iowa. She graduated from Carson High School in 1973. Jan majored in Life Sciences and Home Economics at Iowa State University and graduated in 1977. Jan began her professional life as a teacher in the Chariton and Des Moines, Iowa, public school systems. She later developed a successful sales career in the furnishings industry at the Eldridge Company and Pigott. Jan then went on to establish herself as a respected leader in the Commercial Real Estate Industry at Crowley Mandelbaum and at CBRE Hubbell Commercial. Jan is survived by her loving husband, Rod Kruse; her beautiful children, Justin Berg, Tarrah Selland (Damon) and Harrison Kruse; adorable grandchildren, Asher and Rilynne Selland; brother, Craig Canoyer (Kathy); sister, Carol Miller (Rodney); and many more loving relatives and friends. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, James and Darlene Canoyer. A Celebration of Life will take place later this year. Arrangements taken care of by Dunn's Chapel.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
New: Officials from Hy-Vee, Target, CenturyLink and more issue statements regarding COViD-19
-
Emergency Childcare Collaborative offers free daycare for essential workers, now hiring childcare workers
-
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs proclamation closing Iowa's salons, barbershops, pools and tattoo parlors
-
Six Final Four superstars who never found success in the NBA
-
'Alone in the office.' Life is different for Iowa, Nebraska members of Congress, too.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.