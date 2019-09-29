James Lee Kuehl
James Lee Kuehl, 82 years old, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away on September 20, 2019.
He was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year but ended up in the hospital with pneumonia the week that he was supposed to start treatment. He died peacefully with family by his side.
He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Sharon Kuehl; son, Brian Kuehl; and daughter, Amy Litman, as well as her husband, Don Fouts, all of Las Vegas. In addition, he leaves behind his daughter, Sally Grandick, and husband, Dan Grandick, of Council Bluffs, as well as grandchildren, Sherry Kuehl, Beth Gill, Jonathan and Eve Litman, and Ryan and Rachel Grandick.
James was raised in Waterloo, Iowa, and is survived by his 2 brothers, Ron and Glen Kuehl, both of Waterloo. He was a mechanical engineer and lived most of his life in Omaha, Neb., spending his winters in Las Vegas for many years. He and his wife moved there permanently some time ago. He played in numerous bands up until the week before his passing, and volunteered with the SHIP office and AARP tax preparation. He was active, and loved his life, his wife and his family. James will be dearly missed by all.
James will be buried at the VA Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev., on October 17, 2019, with a Memorial service on October 18, 2019, in Las Vegas, at the Desert Springs Methodist Church at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.