Kim B. Kugler
Kim B. Kugler, age 63, of Omaha, Neb., passed away August 22, 2019. Kim was born August 17, 1956, in Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard R. Johnson; sister, Karen Raye Weeks; and brother, Kevin R. Johnson.
She is survived by her son, Joel Kugler; grandchildren, Tierney and Madden Kugler; mother, Beverly Johnson, all of Omaha.
Visitation with the family, Monday, 4 to 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family inurnment, in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
