Renea K. Kuhn, age 58, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away June 21, 2020. She was born in Ames, Iowa, on February 7, 1962, to Daryl D. and Glenda K. (Rhode) Schade. Renea worked as a paraeducator at Lewis Central. She was preceded in death by her father, Daryl. Renea is survived by her husband of 29 years, William Kuhn; children, Taylor Vargason (Dan), Jennifer Evans, Will Kuhn IV (Kristen), Brookanne String (Travis); mother, Glenda Schade; brother, Dean Schade (Carol); mother-in-law, Phyllis Kuhn; seven grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Celebration of her life service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wings of Hope.

