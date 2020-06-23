Renea K. Kuhn, age 58, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away June 21, 2020. She was born in Ames, Iowa, on February 7, 1962, to Daryl D. and Glenda K. (Rhode) Schade. Renea worked as a paraeducator at Lewis Central. She was preceded in death by her father, Daryl. Renea is survived by her husband of 29 years, William Kuhn; children, Taylor Vargason (Dan), Jennifer Evans, Will Kuhn IV (Kristen), Brookanne String (Travis); mother, Glenda Schade; brother, Dean Schade (Carol); mother-in-law, Phyllis Kuhn; seven grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Celebration of her life service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wings of Hope.
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.