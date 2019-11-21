Kenneth
Eugene Kups
Kenneth "Kenny" Eugene Kups, age 85, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Grandview Heights Rehab and Healthcare in Marshalltown, in care of Iowa River Hospice.
Kenneth was born on October 11, 1934, at his home in rural Logan, Iowa, to Charley and Morene LaRose Kups. He attended Ransom Country School No. 11 through 8th grade and would ride his Shetland pony "Tricky" to school. Kenny graduated from Neola, Iowa High School in 1952. He then attended Iowa State University where he joined the ROTC program. Kenny served his country honorably in the United States Army Reserves and was in the 133rd Infantry out of Sheldon, Iowa, and the 168th Red Battalion in Council Bluffs, as First Sergeant until he retired in 1966. Kenny farmed all his life as well as worked missile base construction in Beebeetown, Iowa. He worked for the USDA as a Quality Meat Control Grader and traveled all over the United States for 36 years.
Kenny enjoyed hunting, and fishing, golfing, snowmobiling, jogging and spending time with his friends and dogs, Mulan, Amber and Pepper. Kenny was a member of the Masons and Elks. He served in his younger years as the Fire Chief and city council member in Postville, Iowa. He was a loving father of 2 sons and 5 daughters and had 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way in January.
Kenny is preceded in death by his son, Terry Kups; and his parents, Morene and Charley.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Jo), of Marshalltown; children, Keith (Cheryl) Kups, of Council Bluffs, Tami (David) Christie, of Nevada, Iowa; Cheryl (Stan) Martins, of Postville, Iowa, DarLynn (Craig) Mostaert, of Castalia, Iowa, Kimberlee (Jeffrey) Benson, of Montour, Iowa, and Karalee (Mark) Thompson, of St.Paul Park, Minn.; grandchildren, Kelli (Jeremy), Kevin, Ryan, Erin, Tyler, MacKenzee (Casey), Spencer (Jenna), Kallee (Erik), Daylee (Art), Mariah (Blake), Gabrielle, Victoria (Curt), Timothy, Wyatt, Hope, Isaac, Hollen, Graham, Ruthie and Moses. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Alli, Rylee and Morgan.
Memorial services for Kenneth will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Visitation will be held prior to the service, starting at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Neola, Iowa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.