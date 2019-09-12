Glenn F. Lake
Glenn F. Lake, age 88, of Council Bluffs, passed away, at his home, on September 5, 2019.
Glenn was born January 24, 1931, in Council Bluffs, to the late Max and Marie (Erickson) Lake. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1949. Glenn married Viva Ellen Gilliland and to this union four daughters were born. Glenn was a machine operator at Kellogg's for 35 plus years. He was a member of First Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Viva E. Lake, in 2006; daughter, Glenda Dillon, in 2013; 3 brothers, Max, Richard and David Lake.
Glenn is survived his daughters, Carolyn (Mike) Salvo, of Council Bluffs, Janice (Daniel) Hackett, of Oakland, Iowa, Sharon (s.o., Merrill Slump) Salvo, of Macedonia, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Lake, of Omaha, Neb.; brother-in-law, Elvin (Opal) Gilliland, of Gibbon, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Ruth Gilliland, of Ashland, Neb., Joyce Gilliland, of Omaha, Velma Esquivel, of Lincoln, Neb.; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service, Saturday, 10 a.m., at First Christian Church. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, with a lunch following at First Christian Church. Memorials are suggested to Lewis Township Fire Department, PAWS or First Christian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.