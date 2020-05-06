Ronald F. Lamb, born April 9, 1932, passed away on May 4, 2020. Preceded in death by son, Norman; brother, Albert. Survived by wife of 67 years, Bethel; daughters, Debbie (Steve) Doty, Monica Dostal, Brenda (Tyler) Michael; daughter-in-law, Marcia Lamb; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Shirley) Lamb; sister, Barbara Schleisman; many other loving family and friends. Open visitation, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Private family funeral on Friday, with interment at Graceland Cemetery, in Blenco, Iowa. Family funeral service will be live streamed at 11 a.m., Friday, on the funeral home's website.

Service information

May 7
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
