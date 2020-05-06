Ronald F. Lamb, born April 9, 1932, passed away on May 4, 2020. Preceded in death by son, Norman; brother, Albert. Survived by wife of 67 years, Bethel; daughters, Debbie (Steve) Doty, Monica Dostal, Brenda (Tyler) Michael; daughter-in-law, Marcia Lamb; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Shirley) Lamb; sister, Barbara Schleisman; many other loving family and friends. Open visitation, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Private family funeral on Friday, with interment at Graceland Cemetery, in Blenco, Iowa. Family funeral service will be live streamed at 11 a.m., Friday, on the funeral home's website.
+2
+2
+2
Service information
May 7
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
2nd Council Bluffs resident dies in connection with COVID-19; Reynolds defends opening businesses as Iowa virus cases grow
-
Council Bluffs man dies in connection with COVID-19; state sees 12 new deaths, 467 new cases
-
Longtime Council Bluffs educator Ann Vermillion dies at 72
-
Jerkovich, Frank
-
Vermillion, Ann
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Enter Your Pooch Into Our Mutt Madness And You Could Win A $250 Visa Gift Card To Spoil Your Winning Doggie Or Yourself!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.