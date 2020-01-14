Jane L. Lamp
Jane L. Lamp, age 74, passed away January 11, 2020.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on May 21, 1945, to the late Herbert and Edna Mae (Kasiski) Carstens. Jane graduated from Avoca High School with the class of 1963. She retired from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska.
Jane is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry Lamp; daughters, Kristine Thomas and Lauren Lamp; grandchildren, Sophie Walkup (James), Walker Thomas, Faith Renshaw, Kresten Renshaw and Oakley Lamp; niece, Serena Goines (Mike); great-niece, Ciarra; great nephew, Hunter.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Thursday, at the Minden United Church of Christ in Minden, Iowa. Interment is in Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to Underwood Fire and Rescue or McClelland Fire Department.
