Kelvin E. "Bud" Lamphear
Kelvin E. "Bud" Lamphear, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 27, 2020, at Midlands Living Center.
Bud was born October 8, 1939, in Jackson, Mich., to the late Charles and Florence (Jensen) Lamphear. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1960 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Bud married Jacqueline Bray on May 8, 1964, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with two daughters, Kerri and Penny. Bud worked in maintenance for 25 years at CBSB, First Star Bank and US Bank. He was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Junior.
Bud is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jackie Lamphear; daughters, Kerri Wilson, Penny (Rich) Johnson, all of Council Bluffs; 5 grandchildren, Calvin, Nikki, Jamie, Jeremy and Travis; 3 great-grand-children, Lola, Gavin and Presley; sister, Kate (John) Bower, of Hastings, Neb.; brother, Chuck (Rosa) Lamphear, of Tucson, Ariz.; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Bud's life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Dan & Jami's Railway Grill & Bar, 115 South 12th St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.