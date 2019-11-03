William H. Lamphier
William H. Lamphier, age 68, passed away November 1, 2019.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on January 20, 1951, to the late Howard and Helen (Schor) Lamphier. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his daughter, Angie Schandelmier (Mark); sister, Kate McClain (Larry); brother, John Wallace; niece, Melissa Smith (Jeromy); and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation with the family is Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. He will be interred in the Omaha National Cemetery.
