Florence M. Lander
Florence M. Lander, age 86, passed away October 14, 2019.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on April 28, 1933, to the late Orville and Florence (Cole) Lewis.
Florence was a member of Southside Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Lander; son, Larry Lander; brother, Earl Lewis; sister, Bonnie Clark; grandson, Christopher Lander.
Florence is survived by her children, Nancy Townsend (Dean), Todd Lander (Mary), Tammy McGinn (Patrick); daughter-in-law, Carrol Lander; 8 grandchildren and her 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Southside Christian Church or Bethany Lutheran Home.
