Carol Landon

Carol Landon, 68, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away January 30, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital, in Omaha, Neb.

Survivors include siblings, Steve (Deb) Landon, of Missouri Valley, Larry (Cheryl) Landon, of Logan, Iowa, and Kathy Landon, of Queens Creek, Ariz.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, at Fouts Funeral Home, in Woodbine, Iowa. The funeral service is Saturday, February 8th, at 10:30 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, in Logan.

To send flowers to the family of Carol Landon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine
501 Normal Street
Woodbine, IA 51579
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Visitation begins.
Feb 7
Family will receive friends
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine
501 Normal Street
Woodbine, IA 51579
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Family will receive friends begins.
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:30AM
United Methodist Church
302 E 8th Street
Logan, IA 51546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.