Carol Landon
Carol Landon, 68, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away January 30, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital, in Omaha, Neb.
Survivors include siblings, Steve (Deb) Landon, of Missouri Valley, Larry (Cheryl) Landon, of Logan, Iowa, and Kathy Landon, of Queens Creek, Ariz.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, at Fouts Funeral Home, in Woodbine, Iowa. The funeral service is Saturday, February 8th, at 10:30 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, in Logan.
