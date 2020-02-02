Jacqueline Annette Langham
Jacqueline Annette Langham, age 88, passed away January 28, 2020.
She was born on March 1, 1931, to the late Adrian and Juanita (Barclay) Van Ree, in Independence, Iowa.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Langham; children, Nancy Skilling, Julie Fowler, Barry Langham; siblings, Jim Van Ree, Joan Williams, John Clayton "Tim" Van Ree.
She is survived by her daughter, Melodie Coy; grandchildren, David Pedersen (Caroline), Saren Sudel (Boris), Jacob Skilling (Jessica), Meggen Skilling, Aaron Fowler, Justin Fowler, Jennifer Steege (Nathan), Alicia Coy, Amie Fox (Jared), Alena Karlowicz, Jonathon Coy; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Services will be in the Spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.