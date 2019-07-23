Renee Oray LaPrade
Renee Oray LaPrade, age 89, passed away July 22, 2019, at Risen Son Christian Village.
Renee was born June 22, 1930, in New Bedford Mass., and served his country for 10 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked for over 37 years as a Tool and Die maker for American Machine Works, retiring in 1995. He is of the catholic faith, lifetime member VFW and an avid stamp collector.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Armond and Rose and wife Marguerite Alice LaPrade in 2008; 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Survivors include his longtime friends, the Champ Family; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, 9 to 10 a.m., followed by funeral service at 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Renee will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.
