Harold W. Larsen
Harold W. Larsen, age 57, of Underwood, Iowa, passed away November 12, 2019, due to complications from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
He was born October 26, 1962, to the late John "Jack" Larsen and Joan (McGehee) Larsen. Harold graduated from Underwood High School with the class of 1981, and was currently the transportation director for the Underwood School system.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Larsen; infant daughter, Devon Larsen; and sister, Donna.
Harold is survived by his wife, Cheryl Larsen; children, Katelyn Larsen (Elliott Crouch), Michelle Larsen, Shawn Larsen and Ayva Jean Larsen; stepchildren, Morgan Jastorff, Chad Casson (Brandy) and Melissa Casson; sister, Elaine Reseter; 7 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery Boomer Township. Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia Research at the Nebraska Medicine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.