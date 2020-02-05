James L. "Jim" Larsen
James L. "Jim" Larsen, passed away February 1, 2020, at the home of his daughters surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on August 31, 1931, to the late Peter and Mabel (Vincent) Larsen. He was affectionately known as the toy man, as he made hundreds of wooden toys and crafts. He was also known as the Candyman to the children at church, and almost anyone he ran into, because he always had a bag of suckers and hard candy to give them. He never knew a stranger. He worked at Fruehauf for 40 years and volunteered for the food bank for 9 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers; 6 sisters; his son, Charles White; son-in-law, Arnold Blair, Sr., and grandson, Arnold Blair, Jr.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy (Swanger) Larsen; daughter, Vicki (Larsen) Blair; son, Terry Larsen (Bonnie); 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services to be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Southside Christian Church, 1919 S. 10th St. in Council Bluffs. A luncheon will follow at the church. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.