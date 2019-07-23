Roger Ray Larson
Roger Ray Larson, 73, a disabled veteran of Vietnam and longtime resident in the Loveland/ Berthoud, Colo., area passed away on July 19, 2019.
Roger was born to John Larson and Marie Stockdale on January 26, 1946, in his parent's home in McClelland, Iowa. As a young man he resided in McClelland, and he graduated from Underwood High School in 1964. In October of 1964, Roger enlisted in the United States Air Force in Omaha, Neb.
Roger is survived by his brothers, David Larson and Jeff Larson, of McClelland; his children, Jennifer Larson (Wade Powell), of Phoenix, Ariz., Zachariah Larson (Shara Larson), of Berthoud, and Thaddeus Larson (Heidi Larson), of Loveland, Colo.; and by his grandchildren, Willem, Alexander, Benjamin, Christopher, Eliza and Ava.
Visitation is Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Full military graveside is Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., at the Hardin Township Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.