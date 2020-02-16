John McKee Lary
John McKee Lary, age 75, of Council Bluffs, and formerly of Massena, Iowa, was born November 1, 1944, in Atlantic, Iowa, the son of Orris and Veronica (McKee) Lary.
He passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the University of Omaha Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
He is survived by his daughter, Jade Lary, of Omaha; two sons, Joel Lary, of Council Bluffs, and Jon Michael Lary, of Anoka, Minn.; three grandsons, Brian Kress II Lary, Daniel Anderson III Lary and Zachary Lary; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena with burial in the Massena Center Cemetery, north of Massena with full military graveside rites by Anita American Legion Post No. 210. The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. The family will greet friends on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena one hour prior to services.
