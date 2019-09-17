Judith "Judy" Ellen LaScala
Judith "Judy" Ellen LaScala, age 69, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
She was born on June 8, 1950, to the late Jack and Jody Sandage. Judy graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, Iowa. She then completed cosmetology school and went on to own her own beauty shop called the Clip and Curl.
Judy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gus LaScala; children, Eric LaScala (Callie) and Misty Dobyns (Bill Moser); brothers, Jon Sandage (Sheryl) and Jeff Sandage (Donna); 6 grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and close friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, at Corpus Christi-Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will be in Treynor, that afternoon. The family will direct memorials.
