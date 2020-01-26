Mary K. Laustrup
Mary K. Laustrup, age 65, passed away January 20, 2020, after a long battle with ALS.
She was born on February 23, 1954, to the late James and Rosemary (O'Connor) Mahoney, in Council Bluffs.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Peter Laustrup; son, Brian Laustrup (Mia); her grandsons, Hayden Phippen, Dominic Laustrup, and Benson Laustrup; siblings, Jay Mahoney, Michael Mahoney (Laurie), Thomas Mahoney (Kathy), Robin McDannel (Michael); a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Celebration of Life is Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Hillcrest Health Services for their wonderful care; and a thank you to the Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha, Neb., Chapters of ALS for their support.
