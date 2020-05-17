Mary K. Laustrup The services that had been previously scheduled on Monday, May 18, 2020 and Tuesday, May 19, 2020 have been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Laustrup as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.