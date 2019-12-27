Irl Ray Lautenschlager
Irl Ray Lautenschlager, age 92, of Carter Lake, Iowa, passed away December 23, 2019, at his home.
Irl was born January 30, 1927, in Davenport, Neb., to the late John and Bertha (Sanner) Lautenschlager. He graduated high school and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army/Air Corps during WWII. Irl married Donna Polson on September 23, 1951. They were blessed with four daughters, Judy, Carol, Jerry and Joyce. Irl retired in 1985 as records supervisor for Northern Natural Gas. He was a member of Lakeview Bible Church.
In addition to his parents, Irl was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lautenschlager, in 2016; brothers, Jarvis (Sylvia) Lautenschlager, Roy Lautenschlager; sister, Geneise (Elmer) Braun; brothers-in-law, Don Finke and Everett Claycamp.
Irl is survived by his daughters, Judy (Richard) Moore, of Omaha, Neb., Carol (Pete) Gunderson, of Carter Lake, Jerry (Tom) Smith, of Neola, Iowa, Joyce (Charles) Slobodnik, of Carter Lake; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sylva Finke, of Lincoln, Neb., Marlene Claycamp, of Edgar, Neb.; sister-in-law, Marilyn Lautenschlager, of Hastings, Neb.; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service, Monday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will immediately follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service, on Monday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.
