Richard D. Lavine
Richard D. Lavine, age 76, of Minden, Iowa, passed away on February 23, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Richard was born September 26, 1943, in Spencer, Iowa, to the late Joseph and Gladys (Valentine) Lavine. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1961, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Richard married Irene Miller, on October 8, 1983. He was a shipping and receiving clerk in the pharmaceutical industry. Richard was a member of the Neola, Iowa, Presbyterian Church; Neola Lions Club and the Avoca, Iowa, Golf Course.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Patrick and Tim.
Richard is survived by his wife of 36 years, Irene Lavine, of Minden; daughter, Michelle (Gary) Miller, of Spencer; son, Travis (Alison) Lavine, of Omaha, Neb.; daughter, Kelly Dillard, of Spencer; grandchildren, Alex, Samantha, Dallas, and McKenzie; his great-granddaughter, Zoey; step-sons, Gary (Cassie) Lange, of Omaha, Steve (Jill) Lange, of Neola; step-grandchildren, Nick (Buffy), Megan (Jeff), Chelsey, Brenden, Carlie, Thommy and Danny; his step-great-grandchildren, Brilee, Brooklee, Brynnslee and Lillian; brother, James Lavine, of Prescott, Ariz.; nieces and nephews.
Memorial service, will be Saturday, at 1 p.m., at the Neola Presbyterian Church. Inurnment, Neola Township Cemetery with a lunch following at the church. Memorials are suggested to Neola Presbyterian Church or the Neola Lions Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.