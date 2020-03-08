Allen C.
Allen C. Leaders, age 70, of Papillion, Neb., passed away March 4, 2020, at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Bellevue, Neb. Al was born October 12, 1949, in Council Bluffs, to the late Lauren F. and Lila Marie (Whittington) Leaders. He will be remembered for his quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and his kindness to others. Al loved God as he was taught by his parents. He coached many girls fast pitch softball teams with his good friend Pat Kroll in high school and competitive travel ball. Al was very proud to have served in the Army Reserves and to be a multi-gallon blood donor. He was employed by Mutual of Omaha for 39 years. Al graduated from Underwood, Iowa, High School in 1967 and Westmar College where he sang in the Westmar College Chorale Group across Germany and ran track as well. He was an avid Yankees fan and Creighton Basketball and Nebraska Football supporter.
Al is survived by his wife of 26 years, Connie Leaders, of Papillion; daughter, Shannon Leaders, of LaVista, Neb.; stepdaughters, Michala (Kurt) Cimino, of Bellevue, Carrie (Dan) Zoucha, of Papillion, and Amanda Lehotak, of State College, Penn.; 3 step-grandchildren, Mak Zoucha, Ellie Zoucha and Dylan Lehotak; brother, Marlin (Sherry) Leaders, of Duncanville, Texas; sisters, Lavonne (Tim) Toner, of Dubuque, Iowa, Carol (Larry) Gregg, of Hawarden, Iowa; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to Hillcrest Home Care and Hospice.
