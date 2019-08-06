Carolyn M. LeBaugh

Carolyn M. LeBaugh, age 78, passed away August 4, 2019.

She was born in Council Bluffs, on May 1, 1941, to the late Jack and Francine (Larsen) Stultz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eugene LeBaugh; brother, Gary Stultz; sister, Judy Custard.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Timmie Stultz (Cindy), Tom LeBaugh, Terri LeBaugh (Dennis Canarsky), Judy Ann LeBaugh, David Lebaugh (Danielle Reed); sister, Janet Olsen; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.

