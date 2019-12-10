Bernard A. "Bernie" Lee
Bernard A. "Bernie" Lee, age 90, of Avoca, Iowa, passed away December 9, 2019, at Avoca Specialty Care.
Bernie was born April 8, 1929, the eldest of 9 children, in Ruthven, Iowa, to the late Oscar A. and Ruth B. (Sampson) Lee. He graduated from Cylinder High School in 1947 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Bernie then attended Waldorf Junior College. He married AnnJeanette O. Opdahl on September 2, 1950, in Minnesota. He continued his education at Luther College and earned his degree from Mankato St. while raising 5 children, Aurora, Marcus, Forrest, Dana and Meredith. Bernie worked for Pottawattamie County Conservation as a park officer at Arrowhead Park in Neola, Iowa. He retired in 1992. Bernie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca and Avoca American Legion Post #227.
In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his wife, AnnJeanette Lee on February 15, 2019; daughter, Aurora Jeanette Lee in 1967; 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Bernie is survived by his sons, Marcus (Carol) Lee, of Jefferson, Iowa, Forrest "Frosty" Lee, of Stuttgart, Germany, Dana (Deb) Lee, of Minneapolis, Minn., Meredith "Tiger" (Connie) Lee, of Avoca; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jarrett (Jan) Lee, of Tully, Okla., Donna Mundus, of Waukee, Iowa, Wanda (James) Spiker, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, Jeanine (Mark) Lucy, of Treynor, Iowa; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. A lunch will immediately follow in the parish hall. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Inurnment at a later date in Conger, Minn. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Neola Fire & Rescue Department.
