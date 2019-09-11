Vivian E. Lee
Vivian E. Lee, age 89, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 9, 2019, at CHI Mercy Hospital. Vivian was born July 13, 1930, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, to the late Vernie F. and Eva Mae (Messer) Nutt. She married Robert P. Lee on January 24, 1948 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 3 children, Steven, Roberta and Dale. Vivian was a bank teller at Council Bluffs Savings Bank and along with her husband, owned and operated, Lee's Market, Hart's Cove Resort (Okla.), Sportsman Inn, Dairy Sweet and the Gin Mill. She also worked at Mo Fish with her family. Vivian was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary-Fraternal Order of Eagles #104.
In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Lee in 2007; brothers, Phillip and Robert Nutt; sister, Wanda Bailey; and son-in-law, Don Mulvania.
Vivian is survived by her children, Steven (Judy) Lee, of Atlanta, Ga., Roberta Mulvania, Dale (Cindy) Lee, all of Council Bluffs; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Eagles Club. The family will direct memorial contributions.
