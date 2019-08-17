Opal I. Lehmer
Opal I. Lehmer, age 88, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away August 13, 2019, at her home.
Opal was born April 21, 1931, in Pleasanton, Iowa, to the late Otis E. and Martha (Manchester) Cowles. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1949 and attended IWCC. Opal was an L.P.N. for Bethany Lutheran Home for many years and also in Lancaster, Pa. She was a long-time member of Valley View Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her brother, Otis Cowles; and her son-in-law, Kevin Cummings. Opal is survived by her daughters, Debbie Cummings, of Corpus Christi, Rose Lehmer, of Grand Forks, N.D.; sons, Joel Lehmer, Michael (Linda) Lehmer, all of Omaha, Neb.; her 9 grandchildren; her many great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Cowles, of Corpus Christi; 1 niece and 1 nephew.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at Hillside Bible Fellowship Church, 135 Bennett Ave. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.