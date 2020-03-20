Larry E. Lehnen Larry E. Lehnen, age 78, of Council Bluffs, passed away suddenly March 17, 2020, at his home. Larry was born April 27, 1941, in Omaha, Neb., to the late L. Edwin and Regina (Curry) Lehnen. He graduated from Creighton Prep High School in 1959. Larry married Sheryl Edmonds on April 18, 1964, in Council Bluffs. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 32 years, retiring in 2002 as an IT Manager. Larry also worked with his father at Blue Chip Realty and Insurance. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Elks Lodge #531, where he was a former Elk of the Year, and the Eagles Club, Aerie #104. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his infant son, Scott Allen Lehnen, in 1965; and his sister, JoAnn Kirlin, in 2012. Larry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sheryl A. Lehnen; son, Jeff (Renee') Lehnen; daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Martinez, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Jaxson, Alex, Allie and Gabby; nieces and nephews. It was Larry's wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Elks Club or St. Albert Schools.
