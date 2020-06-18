Darrell Dean Leib, son of Maynard and Mildred Irene (Benton) Leib, was born October 27, 1936, near Guthrie Center, Iowa. He grew up west of Guthrie Center and attended country school near his home. Darrell worked in construction and as a mechanic. He farmed for himself and his dad. For several years, he operated a maintainer in Adair, Guthrie and Audubon Counties. Darrell loved to camp, fish and travel. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and enjoyed helping in the community. When you had a problem, Darrell was there to help. Loved by all, Darrell was a loving husband and father. On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Darrell passed away at the Friendship Home in Audubon, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Leib; wives, Kathryn Leib and Lavonne J. Leib; and a sister, Lavon Fay Jensen. He is survived by children, Nancy (Bill) Grote, of Medford, Wis., Gail Kelleson, of Sweetwater, Tenn., Don (Jane) Leib, of Des Moines, Iowa, Daryl (Nancy) Leib, of Kimballton, Iowa, Deborah (Tom) Kozel, of Battle Creek, Iowa, Kelly Bartel, of Atlantic, Iowa, Cynde Poffenbarger, of Council Bluffs, Bobby Joe Poffenbarger, of Council Bluffs, Bill (Kristie) Poffenbarger, of Pacific Junction, Iowa, Sandy Leib, of Council Bluffs, Suzette Leib, of Council Bluffs, Angel Hauger and friend Terry Marten, of Kimballton, John Hauger, of Council Bluffs; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many friends Visitation, Friday, June 19, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m., at Ohde Funeral Home, in Kimballton. Graveside funeral service, Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, in Kimballton, with Reverend Ed Bestedo officiating. Casket Bearers will be Tom Kozal, Summer Shelly, Brandon Marten, Charles Petersen, Skylar Nichols and Zach Yost.
