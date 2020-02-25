Dianna June Lemieux
Dianna "Diane" June Lemieux, age 70, of Council Bluffs, passed away, at Risen Son Christian Village, on February 22, 2020.
She was born on February 7, 1950, in Norfolk, Neb., to the late LaVern Kohl and Marcella (Faust) Kohl.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lemieux; sister, Sharon Reppert; brother, Kenneth Kohl; brother-in-law, Dennis Gatzemeyer; nephew, David Kohl; and many aunts and uncles.
Dianna is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Terrence) Miller; two sons, Colin (Kaydee) Diers, Brad (Kelsey) Diers; sisters, Nancy Gatzemeyer, Judy (Darrell) Fuhr, Patty (Allen) Hanson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Kohl; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many family and friends.
Celebration of Life, Saturday, February 29th, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at El Bethel Assembly of God, 1624 Ave D, Council Bluffs. The family will direct memorials.
