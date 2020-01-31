Rita M. Lenihan
Rita M. Lenihan, age 91, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away January 29, 2020, at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living, in Omaha.
Rita was born March 1, 1928, in Shelby, Neb., to the late Adolph and Nellie (Lanspa) Kuhnel. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1945 and earned her nursing degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, in Council Bluffs, in 1949. Rita married Leo F. Lenihan on October 17, 1953, in Shelby. They were blessed with four children, Patrick, Mary Ann, Timothy and James. Rita worked as a nurse for Mercy Hospital and also taught nursing at IWCC. She retired in 1986. Rita was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Council Bluffs, American Legion Post #2 Auxiliary and past-president of the Mercy Alumnae.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Kuhnel.
Rita is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leo F. Lenihan, of Omaha; daughter, Mary Ann (Kevin) Rose, of Bettendorf, Iowa; sons, Pat (Deborah) Lenihan, Tim (Kelly) Lenihan, all of Omaha, Jim (Julie) Lenihan, of Lenexa, Kan.; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Kuhnel, of David City, Neb.; many nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Rosary, Friday, 5 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 7 p.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Council Bluffs. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools or St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.