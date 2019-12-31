Roger Allen LeRette
Roger Allen LeRette, 70, of Bucyrus, Kan., passed away on December 27, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
He was born on April 6, 1949, in Dixon, Ill. Roger grew up in Council Bluffs, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He married his wife, Julie in 1981. They moved to Shawnee, Kan., in 1986 where they raised their 2 daughters. Roger had a long standing career as a packaging engineer in the corrugation industry for nearly 40 years. His hobbies included his passion for dirt bike riding, camping/boating with family and friends, and rebuilding dirt bikes and hot rods. Roger was a part if the dirt bike community for majority of his life. A lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association. He had a talent for mentoring and helping riders develop a knowledge and love for the sport.
Those who knew Roger, knew he was a fun-loving, charming, witty, and loyal man. No one laughed at his jokes as much as he did. He will be greatly missed.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Julie; daughters, Lyndee and Carley; parents; siblings; nieces; nephews; and close friends.
A celebration of his Life will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Penwell Gabel's Olathe Chapel. The family will be available after the service to receive guests for a visitation until 5 p.m. Memorials will be directed by the family.
