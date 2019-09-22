LeRoy L. Lester
LeRoy L. Lester, age 81, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 20, 2019, at Fox Run Assisted Living.
LeRoy was born July 1, 1938, in Lincoln, Neb., to the late Leland and Maxine (Pullen) Lester. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1956 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 3 years. LeRoy married Sheryl A. Dickinson on November 7, 1957. They were blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Julie and Jennifer. LeRoy was a switchman for the Rock Island Railroad for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, Sheryl A. Lester, in 2019; sisters, Barbara (Jim) Sare and Donna Henley.
LeRoy is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Julie) Lester; daughters, Julie (Rod) Williams, Jennifer (Steve) McKern, all of Council Bluffs; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don Henley.
Memorial service, Wednesday, 1 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.
