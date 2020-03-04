Clifton "Lefty" Lewis, Jr.
Clifton "Lefty" Lewis, Jr., age 93, passed away March 2, 2020.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on September 4, 1926, to the late Clifton Lewis, Sr. and Luella (Miller) Lewis. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gen Kibat and Evelyn Kemmey.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Catherine "Katie" Lewis; sons, Ed (Betty) Lewis, Tim (Cathy) Lewis, Scott (Anita) Lewis; daughter, Brenda (Brent) Lambrecht; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
There will be a memorial visitation on Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3 to 5 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
