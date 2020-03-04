Clifton "Lefty" Lewis, Jr.

Clifton "Lefty" Lewis, Jr., age 93, passed away March 2, 2020.

He was born in Council Bluffs, on September 4, 1926, to the late Clifton Lewis, Sr. and Luella (Miller) Lewis. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gen Kibat and Evelyn Kemmey.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Catherine "Katie" Lewis; sons, Ed (Betty) Lewis, Tim (Cathy) Lewis, Scott (Anita) Lewis; daughter, Brenda (Brent) Lambrecht; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

There will be a memorial visitation on Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3 to 5 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Clifton Lewis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Clifton's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.