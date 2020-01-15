Sean
Matthew Lidgett
Sean Matthew Lidgett, age 51, passed away January 12, 2020.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on March 18, 1968, to Donald J. "Jim" and Norma J. (Myre) Lidgett. Sean graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1986. He became the third generation in his family to proudly serve in the armed forces. Sean was the owner of Lidgett Music in Council Bluffs.
Sean was preceded in death by his father, Donald J. "Jim" Lidgett; dog and beloved sidekick, Jake; grandparents, Richard and Mathilda (Gregersen) Myre; Joseph and Helen (Buckholz) Lidgett.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Lidgett; his siblings, Linda Primmer (Doug); Becky Jo Gudnason; Dr. James Lidgett (Diana); Scott Lidgett; Joseph Lidgett; his longtime and special friends, Stephanie Klement and Robert Schlautman; a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Private graveside service, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Midlands Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.