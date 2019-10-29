Doris Maxine Liggett
Doris Maxine Liggett, age 102 years, passed away October 25, 2019, at Risen Son Christian Village.
Doris was born September 3, 1917, in Creston, Iowa, to the late Virgil and Hazel (Lilley) Lent. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1936 and later attended Iowa Western. Doris formerly worked as a coach cleaner for the Union Pacific Railroad, Edison School Cafeteria for 7 years, Cogley Clinic for 7 years and at Central Supply Methodist Hospital. Doris's memberships include Southside Christian Church and Eagles Lodge 104.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice W. in 1969; sons, Russell and Dean; sister, Shirley Green.
Survivors include son, James W. Liggett and wife Nancy, of Lake Charles. La.; granddaughters, Maureen Gadbois, of Plattsmouth, Neb.; Karen Saunders, of Council Bluffs; her great-granddaughter, Chelsea Felix; her great-great-grandsons, Tristan and Rhett.
Visitation, Wednesday, 1 to 2 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Doris will be laid to rest at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
