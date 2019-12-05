Carolyn M. Lippke
Carolyn M. Lippke, age 94, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 3, 2019, at the Hansen House in Council Bluffs. Carolyn was born April 27, 1925, in Council Bluffs to the late Lloyd and Lucille (Brandes) Mischler. She graduated from Minden, Iowa High School in 1941 and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology from Westmar College, LeMars, Iowa, in 1946. On July 21, 1947, Carolyn married Harold J. "Hal" Lippke in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 3 children, Patricia, Richard and Kristin. Carolyn was a medical technician in Milwaukee, Wis., and Omaha, Nebraska, retiring in 1968. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter FK; Council Bluffs Country Club, was awarded the Sertoma Club Service to Mankind Award, member of the Nishnabotna Girl Scout Hall of Fame and SWI Brain Injury Support Group and various other memberships in Council Bluffs.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Lippke in 2005; daughter, Kristin Lippke in 2012; step-brother, Lauren Leaders in 2011; and step-sister, Dorothy Anderson in 2008.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Roger) Olsen, of Council Bluffs; son, Richard (Andrea Wiley) Lippke, of Bloomington, Ind.; grandchildren, Amanda, Jenna, Aidan and Emil; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Megan, Evan and Stella; step-sister, Marian Hayenga, of Worthington, Minn.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the Hansen House.
